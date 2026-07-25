Roy Keane on Messi: "He still hasn't reached Cristiano Ronaldo's level"

·501·Sport
Roy Keane on Messi: "He still hasn't reached Cristiano Ronaldo's level"

Lionel Messi's place in world football history has sparked hot debate once again. Gary Neville, Roy Keane, and Ian Wright discussed whether the Argentine star can be ranked above Pelé and Diego Maradona.

The most interesting part of the conversation was Roy Keane's Cristiano Ronaldo joking response. Meanwhile, Messi's new World Cup records have further intensified the debate.

Neville raised the historical question

On the show "The Overlap", Gary Neville asked whether, following Messi's recent achievements, it is time to rank him above the greatest players in football history.

"Can we now rank Messi even higher than Pelé and Maradona? Isn't it time to talk about this after all he has achieved?" Neville said.

His question was based on Messi's personal records, his national team results, and his years of playing at the highest level.

Roy Keane mentioned Ronaldo

Roy Keane gave an unexpected reply to Neville's question.

"Yes, but he still hasn't reached Cristiano Ronaldo level," said the former player.

Afterwards, Keane burst into laughter, showing that his words were a playful remark rather than a serious conclusion.

Keane is also known for frequently defending the Portuguese player due to his career at "Manchester United" and his connection with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Neville is not yet ready for a definitive conclusion

Gary Neville expressed caution regarding the issue of placing Messi on the absolute highest tier of football history.

"I think we are not quite ready to put him on that highest tier just yet," he said.

This view shows that the "GOAT" (greatest of all time) debate in football remains open, as Pelé, Maradona, Messi, and Ronaldo played in different eras, under different conditions and playing styles.

Messi's tournament stats intensified the debate

At the concluded World Cup, Lionel Messi was one of his team's main leaders.

Metric

Result

Goals

8

Assists

4

Total goal contributions

12

Tournament status

Best playmaker

The Argentine player became the first footballer in history to surpass the 20-goal involvement mark in major international tournaments.

He also set a new record as the player with the most appearances in World Cup history.

Is Messi the greatest footballer?

Messi's technical skill, goals, assists, and long-term consistency undoubtedly place him among the greatest names in football history.

However, ranking him above Pelé, Maradona, or Ronaldo largely depends on fans' personal perspectives. Comparing players from different generations solely through statistics does not always give the full picture.

In your opinion, is Lionel Messi the greatest player in football history, or is one of Pelé, Maradona, and Ronaldo superior? Leave your thoughts in the comments.

Lionel MessiCristiano RonaldoRoy KeaneGary NevilleWorld Cup
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