Elon Musk Highly Praises Starship's New Thermal Protection Shield

·128·Technology
Elon Musk Highly Praises Starship's New Thermal Protection Shield

SpaceX founder Elon Musk announced that the thermal protection system of the Starship spacecraft has significantly improved following recent tests. Comparing flights from Flight 10 to Flight 13, the billionaire praised the new-generation coating, stating that “it looks incredible.” This modification is a crucial step toward creating a fully reusable transport system for space exploration. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Photos shared on social media capturing various testing stages demonstrate that SpaceX engineers have accomplished a massive amount of work on the thermal shield. Specifically, after the Flight 10 test, severe overheating effects, orange stains, and damaged thermal tiles were clearly visible on the spacecraft's hull. However, following the Flight 13 mission, the spacecraft's surface remained virtually unchanged and maintained a uniform black color.

Technological Progress and Starship V3 Capabilities

Improving the heat shield is one of the most critical strategic phases of the Starship program. The spacecraft must withstand extreme temperatures generated upon atmospheric reentry at ultra-high speeds. If this system does not function flawlessly, reuse of the spacecraft becomes impossible, which would contradict SpaceX's plans to make flights to Mars and the Moon affordable.

According to ixbt.com, the 13th test flight of Starship (Flight 13) was successfully conducted on July 24 from the Starbase facility in Texas. This test went down in history as the second flight of the upgraded version known as Starship V3. The new modification of the spacecraft stands out from its predecessors not only for its durability but also for its aerodynamic properties.

Experts note that increased durability of the thermal tiles will shorten turnaround times between flights. In the future, this will enable Starship spacecraft to be launched into space multiple times a day, much like commercial airplanes. Elon Musk considers this exact objective to be his primary mission.

Currently, the SpaceX team continues to analyze the gathered data. In upcoming flights, the thermal protection is expected to be tested under even more severe conditions. These achievements serve as a foundation for shaping an interplanetary transport system not only for the US aerospace industry but for the entire world.

SpaceXElon MuskStarshipSpaceTechnology
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