Vozinha, who gained fame at the 2026 World Cup, is close to becoming a legionnaire...

·99·Sport
Vozinha, who gained fame at the 2026 World Cup, is close to becoming a legionnaire...

Vozinha, the Cape Verde national team goalkeeper known for his reliable performances at the 2026 World Cup, is expected to continue his career in Chile. The 40-year-old shot-stopper has reached a verbal agreement with one of the country's most famous clubs, Colo-Colo.

According to insider Fabrizio Romano, the parties only need to sign the documents and complete the medical examination. Previously, Lionel Messi was also mentioned as a main contender for Inter Miami, where he plays.

Parties reached a verbal agreement

Fabrizio Romano announced on the X social network that there is a principle agreement regarding Vozinha's move to Colo-Colo.

According to the source, the transfer documents should be signed in the near future. This process is expected to be completed over the weekend, after which the goalkeeper will undergo a medical examination.

Colo-Colo has not yet officially announced the transfer. Therefore, Vozinha's move to the Chilean club will be fully confirmed only after the documents are signed.

Colo-Colo chose the experienced goalkeeper

It was previously reported that negotiations with Vozinha's representatives had begun at the direction of Chilean club president Anibal Mosa.

Colo-Colo has focused on the 40-year-old goalkeeper's vast international experience and his performance at the World Cup. It is said that Vozinha is also ready to start a new chapter of his career in Chile.

About the player

Information

Full name

Vozinha

Age

40 years old

National team

Cape Verde

Potential new club

Colo-Colo

Deal status

Verbal agreement

Next step

Documents and medical check

Inter Miami was also interested in the goalkeeper

The US club Inter Miami was cited as one of the main rivals of Colo-Colo in the fight for Vozinha.

The Florida club features the Argentine star Lionel Messi. For this reason, Vozinha's move to the US championship was also considered a possible option.

However, according to the latest information, the goalkeeper is close to choosing the Chilean option. Colo-Colo's desire to see him as a starter may have been the deciding factor in the negotiations.

Kept two clean sheets in the World Cup

Vozinha played in four matches during Cape Verde's historic participation in the 2026 World Cup.

He kept a clean sheet in two of them. The experienced shot-stopper's composure and saves in crucial situations helped the team reach the playoffs.

Cape Verde participated in the final stage of the World Cup for the first time in its history. The national team played a tough match against Argentina in the round of 16, losing 2-3.

Vozinha may change clubs as a free agent

The goalkeeper's contract with Chaves, which plays in the Portuguese second division, expired this summer.

This allows Colo-Colo to sign Vozinha without a transfer fee. The club only needs to reach an agreement on the player's personal contract, salary, and other terms.

Vozinha's vast experience could be useful for Colo-Colo not only on the pitch but also in developing young goalkeepers.

Official announcement is approaching

Although a verbal agreement has been reached, the transfer is not yet finalized. Vozinha must successfully pass a medical examination and the parties must sign the contract.

If the process goes as planned, the Cape Verde shot-stopper who made a name for himself at the 2026 World Cup could be officially introduced as a new Colo-Colo player in the coming days.

Do you think 40-year-old Vozinha can become Colo-Colo's starting goalkeeper? Leave your opinion in the comments.

VozinhaColo-ColoWorld Cup 2026Football TransfersCape Verde
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