FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Ranking: Where Did Uzbekistan Finish?
How were the final positions determined?
In compiling the table, FIFA primarily considered the stage of the tournament each national team reached. Teams that progressed further in the tournament were placed higher in the rankings.
Teams that exited the competition at the same stage were sorted based on the following criteria:
Total points earned in all matches;
Goal difference;
Number of goals scored;
If all indicators are equal, teams are awarded the same position.
Matches that went to a penalty shootout were recorded as draws in these calculations.
Spain champions, Argentina second
World Cup winners Spain also led the overall standings. Runners-up Argentina finished second, while England and France rounded out the top four.
The top ten is as follows:
Position
Team
1
Spain
2
Argentina
3
England
4
France
5
Norway
6
Belgium
7
Morocco, Switzerland
8
Mexico
9
Colombia
10
Brazil
Which teams did Uzbekistan finish ahead of?
The Uzbekistan national team took 44th place in FIFA's final standings. The national team finished above Tunisia and Iraq, and directly behind Haiti and Jordan.
Uzbekistan's neighboring positions in their debut World Cup:
Position
Team
41
Panama
42
Jordan
43
Haiti
44
Uzbekistan
45
Tunisia
46
Iraq
Full final standings of the 2026 World Cup
Positions 1–16:
Spain
Argentina
England
France
Norway
Belgium
Morocco, Switzerland
Mexico
Colombia
Brazil
USA
Portugal
Canada
Egypt
Paraguay
Netherlands
Positions 17–32:
Germany
Ivory Coast
Croatia
Japan
Australia
Democratic Republic of the Congo
Ghana
Ecuador, South Africa
Sweden
Austria
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Algeria
Senegal
Cape Verde
Iran
Positions 33–46:
Turkey
Scotland
Uruguay
Saudi Arabia
Czech Republic
New Zealand
Qatar
Curaçao
Panama
Jordan
Haiti
Uzbekistan
Tunisia
Iraq
A historic experience for Uzbekistan
44th place might not seem like a top result, but this will go down in history as the Uzbekistan national team's first-ever appearance in the final stage of the World Cup.
The experience gained in the tournament, mistakes made, and matches against tough opponents could be of vital importance in preparing for future tournaments.
How would you evaluate the performance of the Uzbekistan national team at the 2026 World Cup? Leave your thoughts in the comments.
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