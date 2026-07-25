FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Ranking: Where Did Uzbekistan Finish?

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Ranking: Where Did Uzbekistan Finish?

How were the final positions determined?

In compiling the table, FIFA primarily considered the stage of the tournament each national team reached. Teams that progressed further in the tournament were placed higher in the rankings.

Teams that exited the competition at the same stage were sorted based on the following criteria:

  1. Total points earned in all matches;

  2. Goal difference;

  3. Number of goals scored;

  4. If all indicators are equal, teams are awarded the same position.

Matches that went to a penalty shootout were recorded as draws in these calculations.

Spain champions, Argentina second

World Cup winners Spain also led the overall standings. Runners-up Argentina finished second, while England and France rounded out the top four.

The top ten is as follows:

Position

Team

1

Spain

2

Argentina

3

England

4

France

5

Norway

6

Belgium

7

Morocco, Switzerland

8

Mexico

9

Colombia

10

Brazil

Which teams did Uzbekistan finish ahead of?

The Uzbekistan national team took 44th place in FIFA's final standings. The national team finished above Tunisia and Iraq, and directly behind Haiti and Jordan.

Uzbekistan's neighboring positions in their debut World Cup:

Position

Team

41

Panama

42

Jordan

43

Haiti

44

Uzbekistan

45

Tunisia

46

Iraq

Full final standings of the 2026 World Cup

Positions 1–16:

  1. Spain

  2. Argentina

  3. England

  4. France

  5. Norway

  6. Belgium

  7. Morocco, Switzerland

  8. Mexico

  9. Colombia

  10. Brazil

  11. USA

  12. Portugal

  13. Canada

  14. Egypt

  15. Paraguay

  16. Netherlands

Positions 17–32:

  1. Germany

  2. Ivory Coast

  3. Croatia

  4. Japan

  5. Australia

  6. Democratic Republic of the Congo

  7. Ghana

  8. Ecuador, South Africa

  9. Sweden

  10. Austria

  11. Bosnia and Herzegovina

  12. Algeria

  13. Senegal

  14. Cape Verde

  15. Iran

  16. South Korea

Positions 33–46:

  1. Turkey

  2. Scotland

  3. Uruguay

  4. Saudi Arabia

  5. Czech Republic

  6. New Zealand

  7. Qatar

  8. Curaçao

  9. Panama

  10. Jordan

  11. Haiti

  12. Uzbekistan

  13. Tunisia

  14. Iraq

A historic experience for Uzbekistan

44th place might not seem like a top result, but this will go down in history as the Uzbekistan national team's first-ever appearance in the final stage of the World Cup.

The experience gained in the tournament, mistakes made, and matches against tough opponents could be of vital importance in preparing for future tournaments.

How would you evaluate the performance of the Uzbekistan national team at the 2026 World Cup? Leave your thoughts in the comments.

FIFASpainArgentinaEnglandUzbekistan
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