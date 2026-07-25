FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Ranking: Where Did Uzbekistan Finish?

How were the final positions determined?

In compiling the table, FIFA primarily considered the stage of the tournament each national team reached. Teams that progressed further in the tournament were placed higher in the rankings.

Teams that exited the competition at the same stage were sorted based on the following criteria:

Total points earned in all matches; Goal difference; Number of goals scored; If all indicators are equal, teams are awarded the same position.

Matches that went to a penalty shootout were recorded as draws in these calculations.

Spain champions, Argentina second

World Cup winners Spain also led the overall standings. Runners-up Argentina finished second, while England and France rounded out the top four.

The top ten is as follows:

Position Team 1 Spain 2 Argentina 3 England 4 France 5 Norway 6 Belgium 7 Morocco, Switzerland 8 Mexico 9 Colombia 10 Brazil

Which teams did Uzbekistan finish ahead of?

The Uzbekistan national team took 44th place in FIFA's final standings. The national team finished above Tunisia and Iraq, and directly behind Haiti and Jordan.

Uzbekistan's neighboring positions in their debut World Cup:

Position Team 41 Panama 42 Jordan 43 Haiti 44 Uzbekistan 45 Tunisia 46 Iraq

Full final standings of the 2026 World Cup

Positions 1–16:

Spain Argentina England France Norway Belgium Morocco, Switzerland Mexico Colombia Brazil USA Portugal Canada Egypt Paraguay Netherlands

Positions 17–32:

Germany Ivory Coast Croatia Japan Australia Democratic Republic of the Congo Ghana Ecuador, South Africa Sweden Austria Bosnia and Herzegovina Algeria Senegal Cape Verde Iran South Korea

Positions 33–46:

Turkey Scotland Uruguay Saudi Arabia Czech Republic New Zealand Qatar Curaçao Panama Jordan Haiti Uzbekistan Tunisia Iraq

A historic experience for Uzbekistan

44th place might not seem like a top result, but this will go down in history as the Uzbekistan national team's first-ever appearance in the final stage of the World Cup.

The experience gained in the tournament, mistakes made, and matches against tough opponents could be of vital importance in preparing for future tournaments.

How would you evaluate the performance of the Uzbekistan national team at the 2026 World Cup? Leave your thoughts in the comments.