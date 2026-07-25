Toʻrabek Khabibullaev reaches the final with a 5:0 score at the tournament in Yerevan

Representatives of Uzbekistan secured more medals at the international boxing tournament «Yerevan Mayor Cup» currently being held in Yerevan. Toʻrabek Khabibullaev defeated his Iranian opponent in the semifinals with a dominant performance, earning the right to fight for the gold medal.

Samandar Olimov lost his bout against the host representative, finishing the competition with a bronze medal. Now, two Uzbek boxers will step into the ring in the finals for the championship title.

Khabibullaev left no chance for his opponent

Competing in the -90 kg weight category, Toʻrabek Khabibullaev faced Iran's representative Hadi Mohammadnejad in the semifinals.

The Uzbek boxer maintained the initiative throughout the match, securing an advantage across all judges' scorecards. In the end, Khabibullaev with a score of 5:0 won a convincing victory.

With this result, Toʻrabek guaranteed at least a silver medal and will now fight for the main prize of the tournament.

Olimov gets one scorecard

In the -60 kg weight class semifinal, Samandar Olimov stepped into the ring against Armenia's representative Artur Bazeyan.

At the end of the bout against the host boxer, the judges with a score of 1:4 recorded a victory for Bazeyan.

Thus, Olimov missed out on a spot in the final, but secured the bronze medal at the «Yerevan Mayor Cup» tournament.

Two Uzbek boxers will fight for gold

Aside from Toʻrabek Khabibullaev, competing in the -55 kg weight category Shahzod Muzaffarov has also reached the final of the competition.

Muzaffarov had previously defeated Armenia's representative Suren Rubinyan 5:0 in the semifinals.

Boxer Weight category Result Toʻrabek Khabibullaev -90 kg Advanced to final Shahzod Muzaffarov -55 kg Advanced to final Samandar Olimov -60 kg Bronze medal

Main focus shifts to final bouts

The Uzbekistan delegation now holds at least two silvers and one bronze medal. However, if Khabibullaev and Muzaffarov win their finals, the national team could return from Yerevan with two gold medals.

Even stiffer competition awaits both boxers in the decisive stage. The exact pairings and start times for the finals are expected to be announced later.

Do you think both Khabibullaev and Muzaffarov can win gold medals? Leave your thoughts in the comments.