Real Madrid Bids €100M for Diomande

Real Madrid has submitted an official transfer bid for Leipzig's 19-year-old winger Yan Diomande. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Spanish club is ready to pay up to €100 million including add-ons for the player.

However, the German club deemed this amount insufficient. With PSG also in the race for Diomande, negotiations are heating up.

What is Real Madrid's offer?

According to sources, the Madrid club offered the following terms for the young Ivory Coast international:

Payment Type Amount Guaranteed Fee €90 million Add-ons €10 million Total Value Up to €100 million

This bid shows that Real Madrid views Diomande as a crucial player for the future.

Leipzig rejects the offer

The German club turned down the proposal consisting of €90 million plus €10 million in add-ons.

Leipzig is reportedly demanding a guaranteed fee or total package exceeding €100 million for Diomande. Talks between the parties are ongoing, and deal terms are still being discussed.

So far, the clubs have not reached a formal agreement.

PSG is also in the race for the player

Among the clubs interested in Diomande is French side PSG.

The Parisians have made contact with Leipzig, though no significant breakthrough in talks has been observed yet. Nevertheless, PSG remaining in the transfer race increases the competition for Real Madrid.

Why is Diomande valued so highly?

Despite being only 19, the winger has caught the attention of Europe's top clubs. A price tag exceeding €100 million means Leipzig does not intend to let the player go easily.

At the same time, such a massive sum reflects the high confidence in Diomande and his future potential.

A decisive phase in negotiations has begun

Although Real Madrid's initial bid has been rejected, the Spanish club continues negotiations. PSG's interest could further strengthen Leipzig's pricing stance.

Now the main question is: will Real Madrid increase their offer, or will the German club agree to the current terms?

Do you think Real Madrid should pay more than €100 million for 19-year-old Diomande? Leave your thoughts in the comments.