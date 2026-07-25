SpaceX Milestone: Starship Successfully Ditches Intact in Ocean for the First Time

SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, has marked a major turning point in the history of space exploration. As part of the Flight 13 test, the Starship spacecraft successfully splashed down in the Indian Ocean after returning from space, maintaining its structural integrity for the first time. This achievement is hailed as one of the biggest steps toward creating a fully reusable transport system. This was reported by Ixbt.com reported by Ixbt.com.

After performing a retroburn and vertical landing maneuver using its engines, the spacecraft continued to float on the water's surface. According to Ixbt.com, the apparatus did not explode as expected; instead, it maintained a stable condition. Although minor flames were visible on parts of the hull, this did not compromise the overall structural strength.

Telemetry and Starlink Communication

One of the unique aspects of this test was that Starship continued to transmit telemetry data via the Starlink satellite network even after landing in the ocean. This allowed engineers to monitor the spacecraft's status in real-time and analyze how all systems performed. Elon Musk confirmed on social media that the ship remained intact and data transmission was ongoing.

The surviving Starship will now serve as an invaluable research object for specialists. Engineers will be able to closely study the condition of the heat shield tiles designed to withstand extreme temperatures in space, as well as the engines and aerodynamic flaps. Earlier, Elon Musk praised the new version of the thermal protection layer, emphasizing that the ship would look great even after returning from space.

This flight tested not only the spacecraft's design, but also other projects within the SpaceX ecosystem. In particular, company engineer Michael Nicholls announced the successful completion of a crucial testing phase for 20 next-generation Starlink V3 satellites. This will serve to further improve AI and communication systems in space.

This news is also of great significance for space enthusiasts and tech fans. The success of the Starship project is expected to significantly reduce the cost of future flights to Mars and the Moon. The return of the world's most powerful rocket system in a reusable state brings SpaceX even closer to its goals.