Why Was the Woman Accused of the Death of a 36-Week-Old Baby Acquitted?

South Koreahas reached an unexpected decision in a high-profile court case that sparked major debates. A 20-year-old woman accused of killing her baby after terminating a 36-week pregnancy has been acquitted by an appeals court.

Reports reveal that in 2024, the woman posted a video on YouTube about terminating her pregnancy at eight months. This incident caused severe public backlash, and South Korea 's Ministry of Health and Welfare initiated an official investigation.

During the investigation, prosecutors stated that the baby was born alive via Cesarean section, and then placed in a refrigerator, resulting in death. Based on this, the court of first instance sentenced the woman to three years of probation. Additionally, the surgeon who performed the operation was sentenced to four years in prison, and the head of the private hospital to six years.

However, the appellate court reviewed the case and found the woman not guilty. The defense stated that an intermediary told her the baby would be stillborn, and she was unaware of the actual details of what occurred.

At the same time, the court eased the sentences handed down to the medical staff. The surgeon's sentence was reduced to 2.5 years, and the hospital director's sentence to four years. Two medical workers confessed to participating in actions related to the baby's death.

According to reports, the woman discovered her pregnancy only in the seventh month. She stated that she decided to abort the fetus because she lacked a steady income, and had consumed alcohol and smoked during her pregnancy. This incident South Koreahas once again brought the issues of late-term abortions and medical liability to the forefront of urgent topics.