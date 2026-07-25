Real Madrid Work on Rodri and Diomande Transfers, While Arsenal Make Unexpected Move

The summer transfer window in European football is in full swing. Spanish club Real Madrid has started negotiations for two major transfers simultaneously to strengthen the squad. The Madrid side aims to reinforce not only their defensive line but also the midfield with some of the world's best players, according to Goal.com reports .

According to The Athletic, Real Madrid has established initial contact to sign Manchester City midfielder and Spain national team captain Rodri. Rodri is currently considered one of the strongest players in the world in his position, and his move to Madrid could become one of the most sensational events in the transfer market.

However, Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca provided somewhat concerning information about the player's condition at a press conference. According to him, Rodri has undergone back surgery, and his return date is currently unknown. Nevertheless, the Real Madrid management has not given up their intention to sign the Spanish star.

News in defense and attack

According to Bild, another target for the Madrid club is Ivory Coast international and RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande. Real Madrid has already begun negotiations with the player's representatives and the German club. It is worth noting that the competition for this talented winger is fierce.

Although Liverpool offered over 100 million euros for Diomande, they received a refusal. Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal have also joined the race for the player. Diomande's stellar performance at the World Cup has sharply increased his price tag and the interest in him.

Meanwhile, Arsenal has set its sights on Manchester City member Julian Alvarez to strengthen their attacking line. The Londoners are trying to lower the deal's cost by offering to swap one of their own players to make the transfer happen.

Interesting developments are also unfolding in Italian Serie A. Romelu Lukaku has stated that he is not satisfied with a secondary role at Napoli. The player's agent, Federico Pastorello, emphasized in an interview with Sky that his client is one of the best forwards in the world and does not want to remain in the shadow of young players like Rasmus Højlund.