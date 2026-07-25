Driver who dragged a dog tied to a Damas will be held accountable

On July 24, an unpleasant incident that drew public attention took place in the Kashkadarya region. A citizen named T.D., a resident of the "Quyi yangi" neighborhood in the Kamashi district, while driving his Damas car along the Karshi-Shakhrisabz road, noticed a dead dog lying on the roadside. In order to take the carcass away, he tied it to the rear of the vehicle and continued driving while dragging it.

This seemingly cruel situation sparked sharp objections from the driver and passengers of a following Nexia-3 car. Witnesses stopped the Damas, spoke with citizen T.D., and clarified the situation.

The regional Internal Affairs Department issued an official response regarding this incident. Appropriate documents were drawn up against the offender under Article 111 of the Administrative Responsibility Code (cruelty to animals) and sent to the Kamashi District Court on Criminal Cases for legal action.