Arsenal makes contact with Real Madrid regarding Vinicius Junior transfer

·61·Sport
Arsenal makes contact with Real Madrid regarding Vinicius Junior transfer

London club Arsenal is preparing to make a sensational move in the transfer market. According to The Athletic, the Gunners have sent an initial inquiry regarding the transfer status of Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior. The English vice-champions are seriously exploring the possibility of signing the Brazilian star, reports Goal.com .

This interest comes at a time when contract renewal negotiations between the Madrid club and the player have hit a stalemate. Currently, Vinicius Junior's active agreement runs until June 2027. However, the parties have not yet reached an agreement on a new contract, creating a favorable opportunity for European giants.

Contract issues and Florentino Perez's concern

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is quite concerned about the situation. According to reports, the player's annual salary is 25 million euros, and a large loyalty bonus is due to be paid to him at the end of the current season. If the contract is not extended, the club management may consider selling him to avoid the risk of losing the player for free.

At the same time, Los Blancos have already started searching for a successor to Vinicius Junior. The Madrid side is close to signing RB Leipzig's talented 2006-born winger Yan Diomandé. This move is evaluated as another signal indicating that Vinicius Junior's future is in question.

Arsenal continues to strengthen its squad

Following the recent transfer of Leandro Trossard to Besiktas, Arsenal has begun renewing its attacking line. Although the Londoners have already acquired Club Brugge member Christos Tzolis for 40 million euros, a player of Vinicius Junior's caliber is expected to take the team's attacking potential to a whole new level.

Since joining Real Madrid in 2018, Vinicius Junior has made 375 appearances, scoring 128 goals and providing 100 assists. His experience and pace are said to be a great fit for Mikel Arteta's system. Official negotiations between the clubs have not yet begun, but Arsenal is monitoring the situation closely.

If this transfer materializes, it will undoubtedly increase the appeal of the English Premier League for football fans. The move of Vinicius Junior, considered one of the world's best wingers, to London will positively impact not only Arsenal but the prestige of the entire championship.

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