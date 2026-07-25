Woman who realized her dream of becoming a student at 63 amazes everyone

A 63-year-old resident of Kashkadarya region has fulfilled her long-held dream by successfully graduating from a higher education institution. Gulsum Khurramova, a resident of Nishon district, graduated from Karshi State University and received her bachelor's degree.

As it turned out, she was admitted to the “Social Work” department of the Faculty of History at the university in 2020 at the age of 58. Studying alongside young students for five years, she successfully completed her education.

Gulsum Khurramova noted that getting a higher education was one of her biggest childhood dreams. Taking advantage of the opportunity created for employees without higher education in the mahalla system, she decided to submit her documents.

Currently, she works as a social worker in the Abdulla Kadiri mahalla of Nishon district. She has worked in the mahalla system for many years, also serving as a chairperson in various mahallas.

One of Gulsum Khurramova's brightest memories is enjoying student life at the same time as her grandchild.

“The most joyful thing is that I became a university student at the same time not with my child, but with my grandchild,” she says.

According to her colleagues, she has also been active in supporting women in the mahalla. On her initiative, vocational training circles were organized for needy women, and a number of women were provided with permanent employment.

The life journey of Gulsum Khurramova, who received her bachelor's degree at the age of 63, once again proves that age is never an obstacle to acquiring knowledge and working on oneself. Her story serves as a powerful motivation and example for many people.