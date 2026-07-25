The Russian state space corporation Roscosmos does not intend to stop using the Baikonur Cosmodrome located in Kazakhstan. On the contrary, it has been announced that the strategic partnership between the two countries will reach a new level and that major projects will continue to be implemented from this site. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

In an interview with the "Vesti" program, Deputy Director General of Roscosmos Dmitry Bakanov noted that Russia currently uses three main spaceports: the national Vostochny, the military-purpose Plesetsk, and the leased Baikonur. According to the TASS agency, the corporation plans to use all three facilities equally and has no intention of abandoning any of them.

New horizons of cooperation and the Proton-M project

Space cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan is not only being maintained but continues to develop. According to an agreement reached between the parties, nine heavy-lift Proton-M launch vehicles are scheduled to be launched from Baikonur in the near future. This indicates that the importance of this cosmodrome in international logistics and scientific research remains high.

The interview also highlighted the joint "Baiterek" project. Within the framework of this project, it is planned to launch a new generation Soyuz-5 launch vehicle from Baikonur. This project serves to combine the technological potential of the two countries and optimize the cost of space flights.

For the Central Asian region, Baikonur is not only a technological facility but also a major economic and political symbol. Located on the territory of Kazakhstan, this complex operates on the basis of mutually beneficial lease agreements with Russia. This statement by Roscosmos is seen as an important step aimed at maintaining regional stability and long-term scientific cooperation.

Experts believe that the launch of Proton-M rockets plays an important role in placing commercial satellites into orbit and supplying international space stations. Baikonur's infrastructure remains the most adapted site for receiving and safely launching such heavy rockets.