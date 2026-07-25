32-year-old man found dead at a bus stop in Tashkent

The body of a 32-year-old man was found in the area of a public transport stop in Tashkent. Law enforcement agencies have launched an investigation into the incident.

According to the press service of the General Prosecutor's Office, the incident occurred on July 25 at approximately 15:00 in the Yunusabad district. A citizen born in 1994, M.M., was found dead.

The preliminary forensic medical examination report stated that the cause of death was mechanical asphyxiation resulting from compression of the neck. No other external injuries were found on the deceased's body.

Necessary procedural actions were carried out regarding the incident, and the relatives of the deceased were questioned. According to preliminary data, he had loan obligations from a bank.

Currently, pre-investigation checks into the incident are being continued by the Yunusabad district prosecutor's office.