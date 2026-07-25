Real Madrid Preparing Next Transfer Bombshell: €120 Million Plan

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Real Madrid Preparing Next Transfer Bombshell: €120 Million Plan

Spanish club Real Madrid is executing a unique strategic move in the transfer market. The "White Club" used the rumors surrounding Michael Olise as a smoke screen while secretly initiating serious negotiations for the transfer of German club RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande. The total value of this deal is expected to reach 120 million euros, highlighting the financial strength and unwavering squad rejuvenation policy of the Madrid club. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Diario AS, the management led by Florentino Pérez has outpaced all competitors in the race for the 19-year-old Ivorian winger. Yan Diomande has become one of Europe's most prominent talents through his stellar performances at the recent World Cup. Currently, the Madrid club is very close to finalizing this transfer, which will undoubtedly be another major statement for Los Blancos in the summer transfer window.

The Secret Strategy Behind the Transfer

Interestingly, Real Madrid directed media attention toward Michael Olise while conducting negotiations for Yan Diomande behind the scenes. While the media wrote about the Bayern star, Madrid officials met with RB Leipzig management in Germany to discuss the final details of the transfer. This is being hailed as a masterclass in the transfer market.

Giants like Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool were also in the race for Yan Diomande. Specifically, the Parisian club had reportedly reached a personal agreement with the player as early as the end of June. However, because they failed to agree with Leipzig on the transfer fee, Real Madrid capitalized on the situation. The fact that the player himself is familiar with Spanish football, having previously played for Leganés, eased the negotiation process.

Financial Details and Results

This deal will bring massive profit to RB Leipzig. The German club signed the player from Leganés for just 20 million euros only a year ago. Now, they are expected to earn around 115-120 million euros. Since Diomande has a contract with Leipzig until 2030, the Germans held out for the maximum price, but Real Madrid's financial offer satisfied them.

Yan Diomande's statistics from the past season are also commendable:

  • 36 appearances in all competitions;
  • 13 goals scored;
  • 10 assists;
  • A massive contribution to his team securing a Champions League spot.
This current summer, Real Madrid has already added stars like Marc Cucurella, Denzel Dumfries, Bernardo Silva, and Ibrahima Konate to their squad. The transfer of Yan Diomande will be a logical continuation of this chain. Experts believe that attracting such young and talented players will serve to ensure the Madrid club's hegemony for the next decade.

Currently, the parties are reviewing the final technical aspects of the transfer. If no unexpected obstacles arise, Yan Diomande will be officially presented as a Real Madrid player in the coming days. This transfer is expected to have a significant impact on the balance of power not only in Spanish football but across Europe.

Real MadridTransferYan DiomandeRB LeipzigFootball
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