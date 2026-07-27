Not needed by Mourinho: Raul Asencio is heading to France

Real Madrid central defender Raul Asencio is very close to continuing his career in the French Ligue 1. Mundo Deportivo reports that the 23-year-old player is not included in the plans of the team's new head coach José Mourinho, and Marseille is now actively working to sign him.

Zamin.uz presents the details of these transfer terms, the José Mourinho factor, and the failed negotiations with Benfica.

1. Not in Mourinho's plans: The club demands Asencio's departure

Initially, the 23-year-old Spanish defender did not want to leave the Santiago Bernabéu and intended to fight for a spot in the starting lineup. However, after the new coaching staff led by José Mourinho and the club management strictly demanded his departure, the player is forced to change his decision.

Transfer backstage: The Madrid club does not intend to keep Asencio on the bench next season. Through the player's departure, the club aims to generate financial income and streamline the squad.

Terms of the agreement between Marseille and Real

Marseille has come forward with a favorable and beneficial offer to transfer the Spanish defender.

Agreement clause Details Format 1-year loan + mandatory buy-out Transfer fee 15 million euros Future share 25% share to Real from future sale Benfica option Failed (due to buy-back clause)

2. Why did Benfica refuse?

Earlier, Portugal's Benfica also showed serious interest in Asencio's services. However, negotiations with the Lisbon club fell through. This was caused by the strict demand of Real Madrid's management to include a buy-back clause in the contract. Benfica did not agree to this condition and dropped out of the race.

Marseille, on the other hand, is ready to accept the financial terms offered by Real and the 25% future resale share.

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