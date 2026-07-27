Madina Tojiboyeva and her son Miran welcomed home ceremoniously (video)

·220·Culture
Madina Tojiboyeva and her son Miran welcomed home ceremoniously (video)

Joyful days continue in the household of Madina Tojiboyeva and Uztim. Earlier, reports circulated on social media that Madina gave birth to a baby boy on July 17, and two days later she celebrated her 28th birthday.

They also reported that on July 24, they organized a small celebration for their relatives and friends right at the maternity hospital. According to Uztim, this event was held right at the hospital before Madina and the baby were discharged, with the aim of not exhausting the young mother unnecessarily.

Uztim had previously stated that they would return home with his wife and son on July 26, and that a separate celebration would take place at home on that day. Yesterday, on July 26, videos capturing the joyful moments of the young family appeared on social media.

The videos depict relatives solemnly welcoming Madina and the baby, the surroundings of the house decorated with balloons and delicate ornaments, and family members and friends greeting them in a festive mood. Among the decorations, a special backdrop bearing the baby's birth date and name also catches the eye. It features the inscription "17.07.2026 Miran".

This video received a warm welcome on social media. In the comments, followers sincerely congratulate Madina Tojiboyeva and Uztim on the birth of their son, wish Miran a healthy and happy life, and send their best wishes to the young family.

Madina TojiboyevaMiranUztim
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