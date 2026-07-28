Barcelona Targets Eli Junior Krupis as Alternative to Julián Álvarez

Spanish club Barcelona is showing interest in Bournemouth's talented forward Eli Junior Krupis to strengthen their attacking line in the summer transfer window. According to ESPN, while the Catalans see Atlético Madrid forward Julián Álvarez as their primary target, they are also actively working on alternatives due to difficult negotiations. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

As known, following Robert Lewandowski's move to Chicago Fire, a vacancy arose in the central striker position at Barcelona. Head coach Hansi Flick has decided to radically renew the attacking line ahead of his third season at the team. The club management is striving to form a powerful squad capable of competing for the Champions League title.

Complications in Julián Álvarez's transfer

Barcelona President Joan Laporta recently confirmed that an official offer had been sent for Julián Álvarez. Although the Argentina international expressed a desire to leave the Metropolitano Stadium, the Madrid club rejected the initial bid. Laporta stated that the offer remains on the table and they will wait for the situation to change, but also emphasized that this process will not continue indefinitely.

Therefore, the reigning La Liga champions have turned their attention to Bournemouth star Eli Junior Krupis. The France under-21 international joined the English club last summer from Lorient for 15 million euros. Right in his debut English Premier League season, he drew everyone's attention by scoring 13 goals in 35 appearances.

Big transfer plan and squad changes

Signing Eli Junior Krupis will not be easy for Barcelona, as Bournemouth is demanding over 100 million euros for their key talent. Nevertheless, the club has already begun work on renewing its attacking line.

The Catalan club has already secured wingers Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United and Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund in this transfer window. If financial capabilities permit, the club management plans to purchase another major forward before the summer transfer window closes.