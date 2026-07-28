Beşiktaş Pulls Out of Salah Transfer: Details of the High-Profile Talks

·74·Sport
Beşiktaş Pulls Out of Salah Transfer: Details of the High-Profile Talks

Turkish club Beşiktaş Mohamed Salahhas decided to temporarily suspend ongoing intense negotiations regarding the transfer of. Club Director Ender Ozan elaborated on why this high-profile process slowed down and the president's firm stance.

Zamin.uz presents the official statement from Beşiktaş management and the latest details surrounding the transfer.

1. Three meetings and the slowdown starting from July 21

Beşiktaş Director Ender Ozan stated that the club management took active steps in the initial stage to bring Mohamed Salah to Istanbul. He and Vincenzo Italiano held direct talks with the Egyptian super striker three times.

From Ender Ozan's statement:

"Mohamed Salah is a world-class star. His international reputation is very high. In the early stage of the negotiations, Vincenzo Italiano and I spoke with Salah three times. However, the positive momentum from the first days slowed down starting July 21."

2. Real approach, not populism: The president's firm decision

As negotiations began to stall, Beşiktaş President calmly and realistically assessed the situation, deciding not to chase useless expenses and populist promises.

The Beşiktaş director continues:

"Our president correctly assessed where to stop the negotiations and stood firm on that decision. He chose a realistic approach rather than a populist one and has temporarily stepped back from negotiations. The Salah issue has been postponed for us for now."

Key facts regarding the negotiations between Mohamed Salah and Beşiktaş

Aspect / Indicator

Details

Target Player

Mohamed Salah (World football star)

Interested Club

Beşiktaş (Istanbul, Turkey)

Negotiation Participants

Ender Ozan, Vincenzo Italiano, and M. Salah (3 talks)

Proposed Salary

12 million euros (annual)

Proposed Contract

1 + 1 year structure

Negotiation Status

Temporarily suspended (Postponed)

3. 12 million euro contract and future prospects

Earlier reports in the media suggested that Beşiktaş offered Mohamed Salah a “1+1” structure contract with an annual salary of 12 million euros .

However, due to the club management's realistic financial policy and the current stance of both sides, this famous transfer issue has been "frozen" indefinitely.

Share this important sports and transfer news with your friends!

The future of Mohamed Salah and the moves of Turkish giants in the transfer market remain in the spotlight of the global football community.

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Do you think the Beşiktaş president did the right thing by stopping the Salah transfer, or should the Turkish club have signed Salah at any cost? Leave your opinion in the comments!

BeşiktaşMohamed SalahEnder OzanVincenzo ItalianoIstanbul
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