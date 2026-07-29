Tottenham Ready to Pay €65 Million for Jules Koundé

·59·Sport
Tottenham Ready to Pay €65 Million for Jules Koundé

According to sports publication Caught Offside, Catalan club Barcelona is ready to part ways with one of its leading players, Jules Koundé, during the summer transfer window. The club has decided to consider offers of no less than €60 million for the French defender, and several European giants have now entered the race for the player. Goal.com reports this .

It is reported that England's Tottenham is clearly leading among the clubs looking to buy the 27-year-old defender. To strengthen their defensive line, the London club is preparing an official bid higher than Barcelona's asking price — €65 million — and is expected to officially announce it in the coming days.

Defensive Changes and Tottenham's Interest

Tottenham's management highly values Jules Koundé's versatility. The French player's ability to successfully play as both a central defender and a full-back has caught the attention of the English club's coaching staff. A series of changes are currently expected in Tottenham's defense; in particular, the club needs a new defender because Cristian Romero is on the radar of other clubs and Djed Spence is likely to leave the team.

Recall that Koundé moved to Barcelona from Sevilla in 2022 for €55 million. Given the current financial situation, the Catalan club's management plans to improve the budget and pave the way for new transfers by selling key players.

Other Suitors and the Situation

Apart from Tottenham, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, and Chelsea are also closely monitoring Jules Koundé's situation. However, their approaches vary:

  • Bayern Munich has also expressed interest in the French player, but the Munich club stated they cannot allocate more than €40 million. For Barcelona, this amount is too low.
  • Chelsea and Liverpool continue to monitor the situation, but have not made any official bids yet. Chelsea has been following the player since his days at Sevilla.
Now the final decision depends on the player himself. While Tottenham is ready to meet all conditions, it will be known in the coming days whether Koundé will continue his career in the English Premier League or choose another European top club.

Jules KoundéBarcelonaTottenham HotspurTransferPremier League
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