Unprecedented ruling in Brazil court: Player suspended until opponent recovers

A highly significant and unprecedented event has been recorded in South American football. According to reports from Ixbt.com and other international sources, the Superior Court of Sports Justice of Brazil (STJD) has issued a historic ruling to ban a player who inflicted a severe injury on his opponent until the victim makes a full return to the pitch. This unprecedented sanction is sparking intense debate in the football world, reports Goal.com reports .

The incident took place during a Serie A match in July. As a result of a harsh challenge by Internacional defender Victor Gabriel, Cruzeiro forward Gabriel Pec suffered a serious injury to his left leg, fracturing his tibia. The gravity of the situation was further heightened by the fact that this match was the player's debut for his new team.

Terms of the historic suspension

According to the court ruling announced on Tuesday, Victor Gabriel will not be able to take the field in official matches until his opponent passes a medical examination and returns to full training. However, to ensure legal standards, the duration of this restriction was set at a maximum of 180 days. During the court proceedings, the accused emphasized that his actions were not intentional.

Expressing deep regret at the court hearing, the 22-year-old defender said: "I have prayed on sleepless nights for his recovery and I sincerely apologize to all representatives of Cruzeiro." He explained that the wet and slippery pitch prevented him to pull his foot back in time after reaching the ball first.

Losses for clubs and legal basis

Based on Article 254 of the Brazilian Sports Justice Code, which regulates violent play, the prosecution succeeded in applying a special clause against the accused footballer. Under this clause, when severe physical injuries are inflicted, the suspension period can be equated to the recovery time of the injured player.

This severe injury dealt a major blow to Cruzeiro. The club had paid at least 12 million dollars to LA Galaxy during the 2026 World Cup break to acquire the forward. The fact that the new star's debut ended with such a misfortune disrupted the team's plans for their attacking line.