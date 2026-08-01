Young man dancing on the roof of a speeding car faces criticism

A video capturing a young man dancing on the roof of a moving car has widely spread on social networks.

The footage shows the young man standing on the roof of a speeding vehicle and performing various movements. Several patrol cars can also be seen following the vehicle in the footage.

The young man danced while trying to maintain his balance on the car roof. These actions of his could pose a serious danger not only to himself, but also to other road users.

The video went viral in a short time, sparking heated discussions among users. The majority harshly criticized such dangerous actions.

Standing on the roof of a moving vehicle can lead to severe consequences. Unexpected braking or a sharp turn could easily cause the young man to fall off the car and sustain serious injuries.