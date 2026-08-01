Microsoft Windows 11 to Reduce RAM Consumption

Microsoft has launched large-scale optimization efforts aimed at significantly reducing the RAM consumption of the Windows 11 operating system. According to Ixbt.com, this update will provide owners of computers with 8 GB of RAM a more comfortable experience using the system, reports Ixbt.com reports .

The upcoming changes were announced by Pavan Davuluri, President of Windows and Devices. According to him, the main task of the software team is to ensure that Windows 11 remains fast and responsive even on budget devices.

Reasons for reducing memory consumption

These changes were also prompted by the economic situation in the market. Memory prices have risen due to high demand for DRAM modules driven by the development of AI technologies. As a result, many laptop manufacturers are forced to return to base configurations with 8 GB of RAM.

Therefore, Microsoft plans to reduce the footprint of the operating system during initial boot. This will free up more resources even before user applications launch and increase overall system performance.

Stages of technical optimization

The company will continue to improve the WinUI 3 platform. Applications built on this platform are expected to consume less RAM from the start, which will positively impact overall system stability.

The optimization process will also cover Chromium and WebView2 components, which form the basis of many modern Windows apps. Microsoft promises to make these tools more memory-efficient.

It is worth noting that the company is not declaring 8 GB of memory as the new recommended standard. Experts continue to advise choosing computers with at least 16 GB of memory for complex tasks and modern programs. It is currently unknown when the new optimizations will officially release in Windows 11.