Andijan Test: Can the Lions Survive the Fire at Bobur Arena?

·31·Sport
Andijan Test: Can the Lions Survive the Fire at Bobur Arena?

Tashkent club Pakhtakor, who has become the true "king" of away matches in the current Uzbekistan Super League season, faces another extremely difficult and intense test this evening, August 1. Can the Lions, visiting ambitious Andijan, maintain their phenomenal away unbeaten run that has lasted for over a year?

Ahead of the Round 15 central clash at the Bobur Arena in Andijan, we analyze the capital club's impressive away statistics and the main intrigues surrounding the match.

1. Hegemony in the Current Season: 6 Away Matches and a Nearly Perfect Record

Pakhtakor is showing remarkable consistency in away matches during the 2026 Super League season. The team has played 6 away matches so far and has not left the pitch defeated even once.

Away stats for the season:

  • Matches played: 6;

  • Result: 5 wins and 1 draw;

  • Points earned: 16 out of 18 points (almost 90% success rate);

  • Only dropped points: Recorded in a tense match against Surkhon (1:1).

Such a high performance indicates Pakhtakor's high potential to play a tactically balanced and cool-headed game even away from home.

2. Over a Year of Resilience: When Was the Last Defeat?

For the record, it has been more than a year.

since the Lions last lost an away match in the Super League. The Tashkent side last visited Surkhon in Termez on May 3, 2025, and suffered an unexpected defeat. Ever since that painful loss, Pakhtakor has not known defeat in away fixtures. This indicator is practical proof of the team's mental stability and special preparation for away games.

3. Fire at Bobur Arena: Can Andijan Break the Streak?

Today's clash will not be just another routine match for Pakhtakor. Having some of the most united and passionate fans in the Fergana Valley, Andijan can create a true "hellish" atmosphere for any powerhouse club on their home turf.

  • The fan factor: The packed stands of the Bobur Arena put immense psychological pressure on the visitors from the very first minutes.

  • Andijan's ambition: The hosts aim to significantly improve their position in the standings in front of their fans by ending the powerhouse team's one-year streak.

4. Conclusion and Pre-match Intrigue

Will Pakhtakor maintain its tradition and away-unbeaten status, or will Andijan pull off a sensation at home and end the capital team's one-year streak? This question will be answered in the fierce match starting today at 19:30.

In your opinion, which team will win today's central match? Will Pakhtakor's away streak continue? Leave your predictions in the comments!

PakhtakorAndijanBobur ArenaTashkentSurkhon
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