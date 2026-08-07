Frank Leboeuf Sets Xabi Alonso a Crucial Task

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has issued the club’s new head coach, Xabi Alonso, a serious demand to overhaul the goalkeeper position. In an interview with ESPN, the football veteran stressed that Robert Sanchez’s errors are putting the team at risk and urged the Spanish coach to resolve the problem immediately. Goal.com reports this.

After an unsuccessful season that saw Chelsea finish tenth in the Premier League, the club began making major changes to its squad during the summer transfer window. Chelsea were active in the transfer market, signing Morgan Rogers for £117 million, as well as Maxence Lacroix, Marco Palestra and Valentin Barco. In addition, experienced players such as Jordan Henderson and Danny Welbeck were brought in to add experience to the young squad.

Experienced Players and the Goalkeeping Problem

The former France centre-back praised Chelsea’s management for signing experienced players such as Henderson and Welbeck. In his view, players of this calibre can guide youngsters in the dressing room and support them in difficult situations. He also noted that the signing of Lacroix, who has gained international experience, should help strengthen the defence.

However, despite the positive changes to the squad, Leboeuf’s main concern remains the goalkeeping department. He said that although Robert Sanchez is good on his line, he frequently makes mistakes when playing with his feet, understandably causing concern among supporters. Therefore, Xabi Alonso must make resolving the goalkeeping issue a priority before the season begins.

Trimming the Squad and Seasonal Goals

In addition to the goalkeeping problem, Frank Leboeuf highlighted the excessive number of players in Chelsea’s squad. According to him, the club currently has around 45 players, meaning at least 15 must be sold or sent out on loan to maintain a healthy atmosphere in the dressing room.

The expert stressed that although this may seem unusual, it is a necessary step for the team to work effectively. He also reminded the club that, regardless of whether this clear-out is completed before the transfer window closes, Chelsea must be given the firm objective of finishing in the top five and securing Champions League qualification.