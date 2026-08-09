Dana White visits McGregor’s restaurant and sends him a video message!

UFC president Dana White visited the famous Black Forge Inn restaurant in Dublin, Ireland, owned by Conor McGregor.

The head of the world’s leading MMA promotion visited Ireland as part of fight week ahead of the Zuffa Boxing 10 tournament. During his visit, White posted a video message on his official social media account, sending heartfelt wishes to McGregor, who is recovering from surgery.

“Get well and get back on your feet soon”

After praising the restaurant’s service and food, Dana White addressed Conor as follows:

“I told you guys I’m here, I’m at the Black Forge Inn. The service is incredible, the hospitality is incredible, and the food is absolutely delicious. Thank you, brother. Get well soon and get back on your feet”, said the UFC president.

When will Conor McGregor return to the octagon?

As a reminder, Conor McGregor, who recently underwent successful knee surgery, recently shared his plans.

The Irish star plans to return to the octagon at the 2027 International Fight Week tournament to compete in the final fight of his current UFC contract.

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