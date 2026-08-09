Dana White visits McGregor’s restaurant and sends him a video message!

·43·Sport
Dana White visits McGregor’s restaurant and sends him a video message!

UFC president Dana White visited the famous Black Forge Inn restaurant in Dublin, Ireland, owned by Conor McGregor.

The head of the world’s leading MMA promotion visited Ireland as part of fight week ahead of the Zuffa Boxing 10 tournament. During his visit, White posted a video message on his official social media account, sending heartfelt wishes to McGregor, who is recovering from surgery.

“Get well and get back on your feet soon”

After praising the restaurant’s service and food, Dana White addressed Conor as follows:

“I told you guys I’m here, I’m at the Black Forge Inn. The service is incredible, the hospitality is incredible, and the food is absolutely delicious. Thank you, brother. Get well soon and get back on your feet”, said the UFC president.

When will Conor McGregor return to the octagon?

As a reminder, Conor McGregor, who recently underwent successful knee surgery, recently shared his plans.

The Irish star plans to return to the octagon at the 2027 International Fight Week tournament to compete in the final fight of his current UFC contract.

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share the article with your contacts via Telegram or other social networks.

Dana WhiteConor McGregorUFCDublinIreland
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Vinicius Junior Extends Contract With Real MadridVinicius Junior Extends Contract With Real MadridToday, 13:53Arsenal could abandon Vinicius transfer and sign Marcus RashfordArsenal could abandon Vinicius transfer and sign Marcus RashfordToday, 13:33Ruben Amorim warns Milan players after defeat to ChelseaRuben Amorim warns Milan players after defeat to ChelseaToday, 13:12Harry Kane’s Ballon d’Or Candidacy Sparks DebateHarry Kane’s Ballon d’Or Candidacy Sparks DebateToday, 13:11Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso explains why he did not substitute Romeo LaviaChelsea boss Xabi Alonso explains why he did not substitute Romeo LaviaToday, 12:51Rodri Chooses Barcelona: Mourinho Furious Over TransferRodri Chooses Barcelona: Mourinho Furious Over TransferToday, 12:33
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)