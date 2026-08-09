Diego Simeone Makes Strong Statement on Julián Álvarez Transfer

Atlético Madrid head coach Diego Simeone clarified the situation surrounding the future of the team’s striker Julián Álvarez, firmly stressing that the club does not intend to sell the player during the summer transfer window. Despite Arsenal and Barcelona showing serious interest in the 26-year-old Argentine, according to Goal.com, the Madrid club remains firm in its position. As Goal.com reports .

At a press conference ahead of the friendly match against Manchester City in Seoul, Simeone said the situation was completely clear. According to him, the club’s management and coaching staff are fully united in their desire to keep the striker, and the player will not be allowed to join rivals in the English Premier League or La Liga.

Club Interest and Financial Obstacles

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has long been planning to sign Álvarez, the 2022 World Cup winner, to strengthen his attack. Although the Gunners are looking for a new star in the transfer market, a major obstacle awaits them in Madrid. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Barcelona sporting director Deco held a secret meeting with the player’s agent, Fernando Hidalgo.

Nevertheless, the transfer remains an almost impossible task for the Catalan club because of financial regulations and economic difficulties. With Barcelona also focusing on other transfers and facing strict financial restrictions, the deal currently appears impossible.

Official Position and Release Clause

Atlético Madrid chief executive Miguel Ángel Gil Marín openly stated that the only way to sign the player would be to pay the huge release clause included in his contract. According to the source, any club wishing to acquire Julián Álvarez must pay a €500 million fee.

Recalling the experience of Antoine Griezmann in previous years, Simeone stressed that they would continue helping the player develop from a sporting perspective. “We will support his growth and help him continue contributing to the team from a sporting standpoint,” the Argentine coach said.