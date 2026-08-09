iQOO Z11 Smartphone Unveiled in Official Images

Ahead of its upcoming launch, iQOO has begun revealing the first official details and images of its new iQOO Z11 smartphone. According to ixbt.com, the device is scheduled to make its official debut on August 20 this year and is attracting attention with advanced specifications and a modern design. This is reported by ixbt.com.

Company representatives have confirmed that the new-generation device will feature a large, high-quality display. Specifically, the smartphone will be equipped with a 6.83-inch 3D Curved AMOLED display. Its glass cover curves over the sides of the body, providing greater comfort during use.

Display and Design

Precise information is also available about the display size and bezels. According to the official images, the screen occupies exactly 93.82 percent of the front panel. The extremely thin bezels further enhance the sense of visual spaciousness when viewing content.

The iQOO Z11 is also just 7.99 millimeters thick and weighs 199 grams. The images show that the device’s side frames are made of metal, ensuring durability and a premium appearance.

Performance and Technical Capabilities

The device’s hardware also deserves serious attention. According to ixbt.com, the iQOO Z11 will be the first device in the Indian market to feature the new 4-nanometer MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo processor. According to official information, this chip can score 1.2 million points in AnTuTu tests.

In addition, the smartphone previously appeared in the Geekbench AI database. The tested device was found to have 12 GB of RAM and to run the latest Android 16 operating system. At the full presentation on August 20, the company is expected to announce the device’s other specifications and price.