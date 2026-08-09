Usyk reveals the final opponent of his career: Is he leaving the ring?

Oleksandr Usyk, who has relinquished all the championship belts in the heavyweight division, confirmed that his team is negotiating with a former world champion.

The boxer in question is the renowned American knockout artist Deontay Wilder The Ukrainian boxer plans to bring his professional career to a close with this fight.

“If Deontay’s team wants it, I’m ready”

In an exclusive interview with The Athletic, Usyk spoke openly about the potential fight and his team’s plans:

“Why not? If Deontay’s team wants this fight, I will make it happen. This is about money and business... We currently have two options, and we will choose the one that suits us best. My team is working on this right now.”, the Ukrainian boxer said.

The “last dance” and a tired body: Why Usyk may retire

At the same time, Usyk, a former undisputed world champion in two weight classes, admitted that his “last dance” did not necessarily mean he would never return to the ring, but acknowledged signs of fatigue in his body:

“Take Tyson Fury, for example. He leaves, then returns; leaves, then returns. We spend so much time in this sport that it is difficult to say definitively, ‘That’s it for me.’ But when you work at a high pace for so many years, your body gets tired. My body is tired too. I’m not made of iron, and I’m not an alien. The most important thing is my family and my children.”, the boxer explained.

If negotiations over a fight between Usyk and Wilder end successfully, the boxing world will witness a dramatic and highly anticipated clash between two of heavyweight boxing’s biggest stars.

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