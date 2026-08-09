Robert Sánchez Believes Chelsea Can Win the Premier League

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Robert Sánchez Believes Chelsea Can Win the Premier League

Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sánchez believes the team’s absence from European competitions this season could give them a major advantage in the Premier League title race. The Spanish goalkeeper is convinced that the London club are ready to compete with giants such as Arsenal and Manchester City under their new head coach. Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, last season was difficult for Chelsea, with the team finishing 10th in the league and missing out on European competitions. However, the goalkeeper views this as a positive factor, noting that preparing for just one match per week can improve physical recovery and the training process.

Changes Under the New Coach

According to Robert Sánchez, the favourable weekly schedule is allowing the players to understand the new coach’s demands more deeply. The team are currently working on grasping the game plan and performing at their best on the pitch.

The coach who took charge of the club is taking a gradual approach to implementing his playing style while studying the qualities of every player in the squad. The focus on discipline and composure on the pitch is expected to support the team’s long-term development.

Preparation Amid Confidence and Criticism

The Spanish player specifically praised the new coach for restoring his self-confidence and creating a favourable environment in which to showcase his strengths. The coach’s support is encouraging him to put last season’s mistakes behind him and strive for new achievements.

Nevertheless, there has also been criticism from outside the club regarding the goalkeeper’s lack of consistency. In particular, former Premier League star Shay Given highlighted the instability in his performances and stressed the need to strengthen the defence further.

Nevertheless, Chelsea’s players and coaching staff are determined to achieve strong results while focusing on domestic competition. If the team can make the most of this opportunity, they will undoubtedly become serious contenders for the upper reaches of the league table at the end of the season.

ChelseaRobert SánchezPremier LeagueEnglish FootballFootball
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