Barcelona prepares to sell Casado for Rodri transfer

·55·Sport
Barcelona prepares to sell Casado for Rodri transfer

As the transfer window in European football enters a heated phase, the latest news surrounding the Catalan club Barcelona is capturing the attention of fans. The club's management plans to part ways with several players to refresh the squad and ensure financial stability, while simultaneously aiming to complete major signings. It has become clear that the activity of Saudi Arabian clubs and the situation surrounding Manchester City midfielder Rodri are playing a decisive role in this complex transfer chain. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Interest in Marc Casado and financial terms

According to reports from Ekrem Konur and other reputable sources, Barcelona is ready to sell young midfielder Marc Casado. Representatives of the Roshn Saudi Pro League, specifically Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal, are showing serious interest in him. The Catalan giants are demanding at least 40 million euros for their academy graduate. This sum will serve as a key financial source for the club to complete other important deals in the transfer market.

It turns out that the transfer of Marc Casado and the negotiations regarding Manchester City leader Rodri are closely linked. Barcelona's management is very close to signing Rodri, but some financial details need to be resolved for the transfer to be finalized. The move of the experienced midfielder, who plays for the English champions, to Catalonia will require significant financial expenditure for the club.

It is at this point that the activity of Saudi Arabian clubs is strengthening Barcelona's position. A fierce competition has emerged between Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal to sign Marc Casado. If the Catalans manage to sell Casado for the set 40 million euros, it will bring a large profit to the club's coffers, providing the opportunity to immediately finalize the Rodri transfer.

Interdependence in the transfer market

In the modern football market, it has become common for the success of one transfer to depend on another deal. Barcelona is using this exact strategy, taking steps while considering its financial capabilities. The sale of Marc Casado will bring the necessary cash into the club's budget and help remove the final obstacles in the Rodri transfer.

Experts believe that if this financial plan is successfully implemented, Barcelona will not only significantly strengthen its midfield but also fully achieve its goals in the transfer market. At the moment, all attention is focused on the final outcome of the negotiations between the parties, and official decisions are expected in the coming days.

BarcelonaRodriMarc CasadoTransferSaudi Arabia
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