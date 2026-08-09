Marcus Rashford Receives Unexpected New Number at Manchester United

After a lengthy loan spell in Spain and a difficult period, forward Marcus Rashford has returned to the club and been given an unexpected new number at Manchester United. The decision could mark a major turning point in the player's career at Old Trafford and indicates that he has been included in the team's plans for the new season. Goal.com reports .

According to Ixbt.com and renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, the English forward has been assigned the number 14 shirt. Rashford previously wore number 10, but it was given to Matheus Cunha after his departure. The club management's decision demonstrates its confidence in the player and suggests that he will remain with the team if no suitable offer arrives from one of Europe's top clubs.

Successful Season in Spain and a New Challenge

Last season, Rashford played for Barcelona on loan, winning the Spanish league title and the Super Cup. He made 49 appearances for the Catalan club, scoring 14 goals and providing 14 assists. He had also previously spent time on loan at Aston Villa. However, Barcelona's management preferred to sign other players, including Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi.

After the break following the World Cup, Marcus is focusing on rebuilding his career in his homeland. For a player who was almost completely excluded from the first team for nearly two years because of disagreements with former manager Ruben Amorim, this is both a real test and an opportunity. So far, he has made 426 appearances for Manchester United, scoring 138 goals and recording 79 assists.

Michael Carrick's Plans and the Dublin Training Camp

On Sunday, Marcus Rashford joined the team led by Michael Carrick as it travelled to a training camp in Dublin. The forward, who has won the Europa League, the FA Cup and the League Cup with the club, aims to feel like an important player again.

Speaking about the team's plans for the coming days, head coach Michael Carrick said: "Our full squad will be together in Dublin next week. Marcus, Kobbie Mainoo and Lisandro Martinez will also be here for several days before Wednesday's match against Leeds." Rashford's return is expected to intensify competition in the team's attack.