Samsung Changes Software Update Plan for Galaxy S23 FE

·52·Technology
Samsung Changes Software Update Plan for Galaxy S23 FE

Samsung has changed its software update plans for the Galaxy S23 FE smartphone. According to ixbt.com, citing official support service data, this device will not receive the Android 18 update as expected, and operating system support will end with Android 17. This is reported by Ixbt.com.

The Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra models launched in February 2023 with One UI 5.1 based on Android 13. Samsung promised four major Android updates for this flagship family, making Android 17 the final major operating system version for these models.

The Galaxy S23 FE situation

The Galaxy S23 FE was introduced in October 2023 and launched with different processors in different regions. The US version used the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, while most other variants featured the Exynos 2200 chip. The version for the South Korean market, with the SM-S711N model number, went on sale directly with One UI 6 based on Android 14.

Based on the initial Android version and four generations of updates, this device should theoretically have received Android 18. However, a user posted a screenshot of correspondence with Samsung Korea support on the X social network, formerly known as Twitter.

Reasons Behind the Company's Decision

According to a company representative, Android 18 was initially considered the final major update for the Korean S23 FE, but the plans later changed. As a result, Android 17 was designated as the final version for this model as well.

Thus, the One UI 9 interface will be the final major update not only for the main Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra models, but also for all regional versions of the S23 FE. It will not matter whether the smartphones launched with Android 13 or Android 14.

Samsung is currently working on One UI 9 for the Galaxy S23 family, but the release date of the stable version remains unknown.

SamsungGalaxy S23 FEAndroid 17Android 18One UI 9
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