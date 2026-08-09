Mark Bernal could oppose Hansi Flick over a transfer

As the final days of the transfer window approach, squad-building is intensifying at Europe’s leading clubs. According to reports from the sports media, Barcelona’s promising midfielder Mark Bernal is concerned about his lack of playing time and is considering options to leave the club. Interest from other teams, including Manchester City, is making the situation even more serious. Goal.com reports this.

Young talent and Hansi Flick’s firm stance

Competition in Barcelona’s midfield is currently extremely fierce. The young footballer understands that he needs regular playing time to develop professionally and fully showcase his potential. However, head coach Hansi Flick is firmly opposed to the talented player’s departure and has made it clear that he will not approve a transfer.

Although the German coach rates the youngster highly and believes he can become one of the most important figures in the team’s midfield in the future, the competition issue remains unresolved. Despite expressing his full confidence in the player, Hansi Flick’s other central midfielders are of such high quality that Bernal has legitimate doubts about securing regular playing time.

The transfer market and future risks

The club has already lost several young academy graduates who left in search of sufficient playing time. For this reason, fans and experts are closely monitoring the futures of the other midfielders. If Bernal’s playing time remains limited during the season, he may make a drastic decision to protect his future and seriously consider other offers.

In conclusion, Barcelona’s management and coaching staff are making serious efforts to keep their young star. However, the player’s personal ambitions and desire to spend more time on the pitch could keep the situation tense until the final moments of the transfer window.