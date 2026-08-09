“A lot has changed”: Maresca reveals tactical innovations and plans at Man City

·75·Sport
“A lot has changed”: Maresca reveals tactical innovations and plans at Man City

Manchester City” head coach Enzo Maresca spoke openly about his first days at the club and his relationship with the players. The coach said that upon joining the team, he opened the door to equal and transparent opportunities for every player.

This approach gives the players a major opportunity to prove themselves again and strengthen their place in the team.

“Every player is on the same starting line”

The Italian coach said that from his very first meeting with the club’s players, he clearly and firmly outlined his principles:

“The day I joined the team, the only thing I told the players was this: for me, it is a complete restart. In my eyes, every player starts from zero and from the same starting line. In a sense, the summer preparations will also determine how the transfer window unfolds”, Maresca said.

Tactical reforms and the result of 10 days

Manchester City” manager highly praised the changes being introduced to the team’s play and the players’ attitude toward the process. Maresca said the team is currently working intensively on tactical structures and new aspects of play both in and out of possession:

“The players have shown that they are ready to work with a new coach. We have made some changes to our tactical structures and our play with and without the ball, while also focusing on other aspects. That is the main change, but the attitude of those who have been working here for years is also very important.

These 10 days we have spent together are highly significant. I need close contact with the players, and that is very important for the future”, the club’s press service quoted Maresca as saying.

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