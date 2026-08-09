Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals his “secret tactic” in the octagon

UFC Hall of Famer and former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has revealed the method he used to exert psychological pressure on his opponents inside the octagon. It turned out that the legendary Dagestani fighter constantly talked to his opponents during bouts, putting significant mental pressure on them.

This was reported by FREAK MMA on the social network X (formerly Twitter), citing the athlete’s statement.

“The cameras captured only certain moments”

Nurmagomedov emphasized that during his octagon appearances, he tried to control his opponents not only physically but also psychologically:

“Inside the octagon, I talked a lot with my opponents. The cameras captured it only a few times. But in reality, there were many conversations between my opponents and me, and this had a strong effect on their mood and actions”, Khabib Nurmagomedov said.

The Eagle’s final fight and historic 29-0 record

It is worth recalling that the undefeated fighter nicknamed “The Eagle” had his final professional fight at October 24, 2020 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE, at the UFC 254 event.

Opponent: UFC interim lightweight champion, American Justin Gaethje;

Result: Khabib defeated his opponent in the second round via a triangle choke;

Record: It was the 29th victory of his career (29-0).

After this victory, Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from professional sports.

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