Dietmar Hamann Assesses Bruno Guimarães Transfer

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has offered a cautious assessment of Bruno Guimarães’ £75 million transfer to Arsenal. In his view, the Brazilian still has more to do to reach genuine world-class status, and this move will be his biggest test. Goal.com reports .

Speaking to Sports Mole, the 2005 Champions League winner acknowledged the qualities of the player who captained Newcastle United and led the team forward. However, he stressed that the midfielder must still prove himself to justify the substantial fee and his reputation.

Reliability and creativity on the pitch

Hamann’s analysis focused on Bruno Guimarães’ style of play. He said that while the midfielder is reliable and responsible, his performances at the World Cup and some issues in the centre of Brazil’s midfield showed that he has not yet proved he belongs among the elite.

Arsenal scored too few goals from open play last season and relied heavily on set pieces, so the London club expects more goals and initiative from midfield. Hamann believes the Brazilian midfielder must play with greater assertiveness and bring the team the attacking threat it has been missing.

New responsibilities at Arsenal

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta had highlighted the Brazilian’s versatility and leadership as important to the tactical evolution of Mikel Arteta’s team. However, Dietmar Hamann pointed to the presence of Declan Rice and other top players, adding that Guimarães must find his role in the new team and prove he is truly top class at Emirates Stadium.

One of the most high-profile deals of the transfer window, the agreement was aimed at strengthening Arsenal’s squad. The club’s new signing was introduced ahead of a pre-season match against Borussia Dortmund.