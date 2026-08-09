Dietmar Hamann Assesses Bruno Guimarães Transfer

·46·Sport
Dietmar Hamann Assesses Bruno Guimarães Transfer

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has offered a cautious assessment of Bruno Guimarães’ £75 million transfer to Arsenal. In his view, the Brazilian still has more to do to reach genuine world-class status, and this move will be his biggest test. Goal.com reports .

Speaking to Sports Mole, the 2005 Champions League winner acknowledged the qualities of the player who captained Newcastle United and led the team forward. However, he stressed that the midfielder must still prove himself to justify the substantial fee and his reputation.

Reliability and creativity on the pitch

Hamann’s analysis focused on Bruno Guimarães’ style of play. He said that while the midfielder is reliable and responsible, his performances at the World Cup and some issues in the centre of Brazil’s midfield showed that he has not yet proved he belongs among the elite.

Arsenal scored too few goals from open play last season and relied heavily on set pieces, so the London club expects more goals and initiative from midfield. Hamann believes the Brazilian midfielder must play with greater assertiveness and bring the team the attacking threat it has been missing.

New responsibilities at Arsenal

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta had highlighted the Brazilian’s versatility and leadership as important to the tactical evolution of Mikel Arteta’s team. However, Dietmar Hamann pointed to the presence of Declan Rice and other top players, adding that Guimarães must find his role in the new team and prove he is truly top class at Emirates Stadium.

One of the most high-profile deals of the transfer window, the agreement was aimed at strengthening Arsenal’s squad. The club’s new signing was introduced ahead of a pre-season match against Borussia Dortmund.

ArsenalBruno GuimarãesDietmar HamannPremier LeagueTransfers
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Girona Want to Bring Former Player Back from Saudi ArabiaGirona Want to Bring Former Player Back from Saudi ArabiaToday, 02:52The Week That Will Decide Julián Álvarez’s Future Has BegunThe Week That Will Decide Julián Álvarez’s Future Has BegunToday, 02:35Darwin Núñez announced Liverpool transfer before the clubDarwin Núñez announced Liverpool transfer before the clubToday, 02:16Monaco reject huge offer for Lamine CamaraMonaco reject huge offer for Lamine CamaraToday, 01:34Juventus and Bologna Continue Talks Over Jhon Lucumí TransferJuventus and Bologna Continue Talks Over Jhon Lucumí TransferToday, 00:55Florian Wirtz Pleased With Andoni Iraola’s Tactical IdeasFlorian Wirtz Pleased With Andoni Iraola’s Tactical IdeasToday, 00:33
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)