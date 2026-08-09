5 Goals in London: Borussia Dortmund Defeat Arsenal in the Emirates Cup
In the traditional Emirates Cup held at the famous Emirates Stadium in London, Arsenal hosted German club Borussia Dortmund. In a tense match rich in goals, the German side claimed a 3-2 victory.
This pre-season friendly treated spectators to truly attacking football.
Fast goals by the visitors and the Gunners' comeback efforts
The guests started the match very actively. As a result, Inacio opened the scoring as early as the 7th minute, and by the 29th minute, Karetsas doubled Dortmund's lead to 0-2.
In the second half, Mikel Arteta's men managed to get back into the game:
54th minute: Young talent Ethan Nwaneri narrowed the deficit (1-2).
58th minute: Shortly after, Dortmund player Gadu extended the lead once again (1-3).
69th minute: Swedish striker Viktor Gyökeres converted a penalty for the Londoners, scoring the final goal of the match (2-3).
In the remaining minutes, although Arsenal mounted a series of attacks to equalize, Borussia's defense held firm to preserve their clean sheet.
Match protocol
Friendly match. Emirates Cup
August 9 | London, Emirates Stadium
Arsenal 2-3 Borussia Dortmund
Goals: Nwaneri 54, Gyökeres 69 (pen) — Inacio 7, Karetsas 29, Gadu 58.
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