5 Goals in London: Borussia Dortmund Defeat Arsenal in the Emirates Cup

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5 Goals in London: Borussia Dortmund Defeat Arsenal in the Emirates Cup

In the traditional Emirates Cup held at the famous Emirates Stadium in London, Arsenal hosted German club Borussia Dortmund. In a tense match rich in goals, the German side claimed a 3-2 victory.

This pre-season friendly treated spectators to truly attacking football.

Fast goals by the visitors and the Gunners' comeback efforts

The guests started the match very actively. As a result, Inacio opened the scoring as early as the 7th minute, and by the 29th minute, Karetsas doubled Dortmund's lead to 0-2.

In the second half, Mikel Arteta's men managed to get back into the game:

  • 54th minute: Young talent Ethan Nwaneri narrowed the deficit (1-2).

  • 58th minute: Shortly after, Dortmund player Gadu extended the lead once again (1-3).

  • 69th minute: Swedish striker Viktor Gyökeres converted a penalty for the Londoners, scoring the final goal of the match (2-3).

In the remaining minutes, although Arsenal mounted a series of attacks to equalize, Borussia's defense held firm to preserve their clean sheet.

Match protocol

Friendly match. Emirates Cup

August 9 | London, Emirates Stadium

Arsenal 2-3 Borussia Dortmund

Goals: Nwaneri 54, Gyökeres 69 (pen) — Inacio 7, Karetsas 29, Gadu 58.

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