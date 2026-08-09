Manchester City defeat Atlético in Seoul: Marmoush scores a brace

·71·Sport
Manchester City defeat Atlético in Seoul: Marmoush scores a brace

In an exciting and intense friendly match held in Seoul, the capital of South Korea, as part of the interseason preparations, English club “Manchester City” secured a determined 3–1 victory over Atlético Madrid.

Played in front of millions of Asian fans, the match was full of unexpected twists and goals.

Marmoush’s comeback and Aït-Nouri’s finishing touch

The first half ended with the Madrid side in control. In the 43rd minute, Domínguez put Oblak’s team ahead — 0–1.

However, in the second half, the “Citizens” took control of the game:

  • 57th and 59th minutes: Omar Marmoush scored twice in just two minutes to put Manchester City ahead.

  • 90th minute: Shortly before the final whistle, Aït-Nouri found the back of the net to seal the match.

Abdukodir Khusanov why did he not play?

The defender who was the focus of Uzbek fans, Abdukodir Khusanov missed this important friendly. It was reported that the centre-back was left out of the squad in Seoul for family reasons and is expected to join the team later.

Match report

Friendly match

9 August | Seoul, South Korea

Manchester City — Atlético 3–1

Goals: Marmoush 57, 59, Aït-Nouri 90 — Domínguez 43.

  • Manchester City: Donnarumma, Nunes, Reis, Dias, Gvardiol, Reijnders, Kovačić, Savinho, Foden, Semenyo, Marmoush.

  • Atlético: Oblak, Domínguez, Le Normand, Hancko, Martínez, Yulmann, Vargas, Koke, Mendoza, Domínguez, Lookman.

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Manchester CityAtlético MadridSeoulOmar MarmoushAbdukodir Khusanov
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