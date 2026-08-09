Manchester United Join Race for Leicester Talent

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Manchester United Join Race for Leicester Talent

Premier League giants are stepping up their efforts to recruit young talents. According to BBC Sport Manchester United have opened talks to sign promising Leicester City midfielder Lui Peyj. Arsenal are currently their main rivals for the player. Goal.com reports .

The youngster, who turned 18 last month, is regarded as one of the brightest talents outside the top division. Despite Leicester City’s relegation, Lui Peyj was named the EFL’s Apprentice of the Year after an outstanding season. This has further increased interest in the midfielder.

The Transfer Market and Main Contenders

Manchester United have identified Peyj as their main target as they look to strengthen their academy. Talks between the clubs over the transfer fee are currently ongoing. The England Under-20 international signed his first professional contract last September.

However, Manchester United are not the only club in the race. Arsenal and Aston Villa have reportedly shown serious interest in the central midfielder in recent weeks. Even so, the Manchester club currently leads the transfer race.

Lui Peyj’s Career and Role at the Club

Lui Peyj has already made 21 appearances for Leicester City’s first team. His latest outing came on Saturday against Northampton Town in the League Cup. The player joined the club’s academy at under-nine level and developed over the years into a fearless and competitive player on the pitch.

If Arsenal miss out, this would be the second case this summer of a Leicester City academy talent moving to a Manchester club. Earlier, Jeremy Monga joined Manchester City for £10 million. Any interested club must now reach an agreement with Leicester City’s management, as the player is under a current professional contract.

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