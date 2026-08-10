Kamchatka Is Experiencing a Mass Internet Outage

Kamchatka Krai will experience major internet outages overnight on August 12, leaving the region without access to the global network for several days. According to Kommersant, the disruption is directly linked to repair work on the main networks connecting the region to the outside world, preventing residents from using mobile internet, messengers, and social networks. Ixbt.com reports .

According to regional authorities, scheduled restoration work on the underwater fiber-optic communication line near Cape Levashov may take up to four days, even if weather conditions are favorable. During this period, residents will be unable to use not only home internet but also the network services of mobile operators.

Causes of the Damage to the Communication Line and the Repair Process

Experts explain that the repairs became necessary because of coastal erosion. As the area where the cable reaches land is being rapidly washed away by water, the risk of damage to the line has increased sharply. Therefore, specialists from Rostelecom, including qualified divers, will begin work immediately.

As part of the repairs, specialists must install a new section of cable, bury it deeper underground, and fit two joint closures. However, the deadlines and the speed at which the planned work can be completed remain directly dependent on weather conditions.

Infrastructure Operations and Alternative Measures

During the global network outage, the region will temporarily switch to satellite resources. This will preserve some types of communication: ordinary voice calls and SMS messages for residents, as well as the full operation of television and radio broadcasting for 21 TV channels.

Banks, ATMs, gas stations, and large shopping centers will also continue operating normally. Cashless payments at chain stores, cash payments at small shops, and fare payment systems on public transport will remain available. In addition, multifunctional centers (MIFs) and medical facilities will continue providing services as usual.