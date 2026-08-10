the reigning English Premier League champions Arsenal are continuing their activity in the summer transfer window. Mikel Arteta's side have become the leading contenders to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola as they seek to strengthen their squad further. Although Liverpool are also competing for the transfer with a £100 million bid, the London club are reportedly in a favorable position. Goal.com reports .

According to talkSPORT, Arsenal are planning to add another star player after Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is officially signed for £75 million. The club have already completed three transfers this summer. In addition to Christos Tzolis and Illan Meslier, Leandro Trossard's sale to Besiktas and Vinicius Junior's contract extension with Real Madrid have prompted the Gunners to take their attack to a new level.

The transfer market and competition

Despite Paris Saint-Germain demanding around £150 million for their two-time Champions League winner, competition in the transfer market is intensifying. Liverpool have also made the player their primary target. Nevertheless, experts and former players of the club rate the London side's chances highly.

Former Arsenal forward Perry Groves said that Liverpool are currently going through a transitional period, with head coach Andoni Iraola attempting to implement his philosophy. In his view, if a player is thinking about winning the Premier League or the Champions League, Arsenal is currently the best option.

London and the player's choice

During the broadcast, Groves, citing his sources, revealed that Bradley Barcola wants to live specifically in London. According to him, the player's choice of city could also have a positive impact on the transfer. Another former Arsenal player, Emmanuel Frimpong, added that the club must continue bringing in quality players to maintain their championship status from last season.

It is being emphasized that the club's management must not relent in the pursuit of world-class, high-caliber players after missing out on the transfer of Vinicius Junior. Fans and experts now recognize that Arsenal have the stature to attract precisely such stars.