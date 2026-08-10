Thibaut Courtois backs José Mourinho's return to Real Madrid

·54·Sport
Thibaut Courtois backs José Mourinho's return to Real Madrid

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois emphasized that the return of the team's former head coach, José Mourinho, and his demanding discipline would be very valuable to the squad. Goal.com reported that the Belgian goalkeeper returned to training ahead of schedule to speed up his recovery after suffering an injury during the 2026 World Cup. This was reported by Goal.com reports this.

In an interview with Real Madrid TV, Courtois praised the Portuguese coach's unique ability to build a collective winning mentality. According to him, Mourinho is a demanding coach who places discipline and the team's interests above individual talent.

Discipline and the drive to win

“Mourinho is a demanding coach who puts discipline and the team first. For me, these are decisive factors in winning. He is a great coach and a very sincere person. He is extremely straightforward, and I appreciate that. I think this is the right direction,” said Thibaut Courtois.

The past partnership between Thibaut Courtois and José Mourinho was filled with success and outstanding results. The two previously worked together at Chelsea in London and won the Premier League title in the 2014–15 season. The Belgian goalkeeper recalled that period fondly and said he would like to repeat similar successes in Madrid.

Return after injury

Alongside the changes in the coaching staff, Courtois is focusing on restoring his fitness after suffering a serious injury at a summer international tournament. The goalkeeper was injured in a World Cup quarter-final against Spain and had to leave the pitch, so he cut short his holiday and returned early to the training base in Valdebebas.

He said he began individual training ahead of the other players to make sure everything was in order after the injury. Courtois was pleased to report that he had started working with the goalkeepers and was feeling well.

Thibaut CourtoisJosé MourinhoReal MadridFootball NewsLa Liga
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Atlético Madrid Make Official Offer for Matías Fernández-PardoAtlético Madrid Make Official Offer for Matías Fernández-PardoToday, 18:37Manchester United Should Join the Race for EndrickManchester United Should Join the Race for EndrickToday, 18:11Virgil van Dijk backs Ronald Araújo’s move to LiverpoolVirgil van Dijk backs Ronald Araújo’s move to LiverpoolToday, 17:57Harry Kane's Participation in the 2030 World Cup Will Be DifficultHarry Kane's Participation in the 2030 World Cup Will Be DifficultToday, 17:56Late August Will Be Packed With Fights: The Most Anticipated ShowdownsLate August Will Be Packed With Fights: The Most Anticipated ShowdownsToday, 17:54Triumph in Tashkent: Marjona Abdumutalova Wins Uzbekistan’s First Gold Medal!Triumph in Tashkent: Marjona Abdumutalova Wins Uzbekistan’s First Gold Medal!Today, 17:48
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)