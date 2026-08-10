Abdullayev, who terminated his contract with «Navbahor», joined «Neftchi»!

A genuine sensation and drama unfolded on the final day of the transfer window in Uzbekistan’s Super League. Farg‘ona’s «Neftchi» club officially announced the signing of a contract with Uzbekistan national team midfielder Abdulla Abdullayev.

After terminating his contract with Namangan’s «Navbahor» in the first half of the day, the footballer became a member of the Farg‘ona club just a few hours later.

The unexpected transfer of the midfielder who left «Navbahor»

It is worth noting that Abdulla Abdullayev had only recently reached an agreement with «Navbahor» and joined the ranks of the «falcons». However, in the final hours of the transfer window, the parties terminated their contract.

Farg‘ona’s «Neftchi» management took advantage of the situation, acted swiftly and succeeded in bringing the experienced midfielder into its ranks.

«Neftchi» management’s official response

While confirming the important agreement, «Neftchi»’s press service gave a high assessment of the new player’s role and potential in the team:

«Throughout his career, Abdulla Abdullayev has stood out for his high level of skill, ability to read the game, reliability when working with the ball and combative character. His experience and versatile play in midfield will be of great importance in accomplishing our team’s important tasks in the second half of the season. We expect our new footballer to deliver worthy performances in «Neftchi»’s yellow-and-black jersey, secure important victories and make a significant contribution toward our team goals», the club’s statement said.

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