Mykhailo Mudryk decides on his future at Chelsea and loan options

Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk has clearly identified his priority amid the team’s plans for the summer transfer window. The footballer has returned to the squad after a lengthy absence and is preparing to showcase his full potential in the 2026/27 season. Goal.com reports .

The winger had been unable to play in official matches for nearly two years after the banned substance meldonium was detected in his sample. Following this difficult period, Mudryk returned to Stamford Bridge and took part in the team’s preseason training camp under Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso.

Return to action and fitness

He came on as a substitute against Juventus, Milan and Johor Darul Ta’zim, gradually beginning to regain match fitness. However, after such a long absence from official matches, his current physical condition is not yet sufficient to play a full match in the starting lineup immediately.

Chelsea’s management is considering sending the footballer out on loan so he can gain regular playing time. As a result, a number of European clubs have expressed interest in the player.

Mudryk’s preference and the transfer-market situation

According to Fabrizio Romano, Mudryk wants to remain in the Premier League if he leaves on loan. Among the clubs interested in signing him are Italian teams and Strasbourg, which belongs to Chelsea’s group.

Nevertheless, the player’s main intention is to continue playing in the English top flight. In particular, Coventry City, coached by Frank Lampard, is also among the winger’s suitors.

Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso spoke cautiously about the player’s return, emphasizing the importance of his mental state and adaptation to the team. “Everything happened very quickly, so the main focus must be on the person himself,” the coach said.