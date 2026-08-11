Mykhailo Mudryk decides on his future at Chelsea and loan options

·29·Sport
Mykhailo Mudryk decides on his future at Chelsea and loan options

Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk has clearly identified his priority amid the team’s plans for the summer transfer window. The footballer has returned to the squad after a lengthy absence and is preparing to showcase his full potential in the 2026/27 season. Goal.com reports .

The winger had been unable to play in official matches for nearly two years after the banned substance meldonium was detected in his sample. Following this difficult period, Mudryk returned to Stamford Bridge and took part in the team’s preseason training camp under Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso.

Return to action and fitness

He came on as a substitute against Juventus, Milan and Johor Darul Ta’zim, gradually beginning to regain match fitness. However, after such a long absence from official matches, his current physical condition is not yet sufficient to play a full match in the starting lineup immediately.

Chelsea’s management is considering sending the footballer out on loan so he can gain regular playing time. As a result, a number of European clubs have expressed interest in the player.

Mudryk’s preference and the transfer-market situation

According to Fabrizio Romano, Mudryk wants to remain in the Premier League if he leaves on loan. Among the clubs interested in signing him are Italian teams and Strasbourg, which belongs to Chelsea’s group.

Nevertheless, the player’s main intention is to continue playing in the English top flight. In particular, Coventry City, coached by Frank Lampard, is also among the winger’s suitors.

Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso spoke cautiously about the player’s return, emphasizing the importance of his mental state and adaptation to the team. “Everything happened very quickly, so the main focus must be on the person himself,” the coach said.

Mykhailo MudrykChelseaXabi AlonsoTransfersPremier League
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Chelsea advised to sign free agent Dušan VlahovićChelsea advised to sign free agent Dušan VlahovićToday, 21:15Arsenal Set Asking Price for Myles Lewis-SkellyArsenal Set Asking Price for Myles Lewis-SkellyToday, 20:39Vinicius Junior Was Interested in Arsenal ProjectVinicius Junior Was Interested in Arsenal ProjectToday, 20:31New head coach at Metallurg: Who replaced Muminjonov?New head coach at Metallurg: Who replaced Muminjonov?Today, 20:30Manchester City Considering Alexis Mac Allister as Rodri ReplacementManchester City Considering Alexis Mac Allister as Rodri ReplacementToday, 19:54What tragic history lies behind the gym where Islam Makhachev is training?What tragic history lies behind the gym where Islam Makhachev is training?Today, 19:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)