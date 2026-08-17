Dietmar Hamann Gives Arsenal the Edge in the Race for Bradley Barcola

·18·Sport
Dietmar Hamann Gives Arsenal the Edge in the Race for Bradley Barcola

As the final days of the transfer window in European football approach, the situation surrounding Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola is becoming increasingly heated. Two Premier League giants are seriously competing to sign the France international. Former player Dietmar Hamann believes Arsenal have a certain advantage over Liverpool in the race. Goal.com reports .

Since joining the Paris club, the 23-year-old winger has enjoyed highly successful seasons under Luis Enrique. He has made 152 appearances, scoring 39 goals and providing 37 assists. His current contract with the Paris club runs until 2028, and his refusal to extend the agreement has alerted Europe's leading teams.

After Mohamed Salah joined Trabzonspor, Liverpool, under Andoni Iraola, are looking for a suitable replacement. Meanwhile, Arsenal, managed by Mikel Arteta, are also actively seeking to strengthen their attack. In particular, after failing to sign Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, the London club turned its attention to the Frenchman.

Transfer Fee and the Clubs’ Prospects

Liverpool's management have already submitted an improved offer worth €135 million for the player. However, in an interview with Andy’s Bet Club, former Germany midfielder Dietmar Hamann shared his thoughts on the transfer. According to him, the decision over where the player should move is a very difficult one.

"Liverpool still have enormous appeal because of the atmosphere at their stadium, their fans and their rich history. But that is a question only he can answer," said the 2005 Champions League winner. Hamann noted that Barcola has played in a team that has consistently won trophies in recent years and has triumphed in the Champions League twice in a row.

The Future and the Sporting Project

If the player wants to continue his winning streak, Arsenal could be in a slightly more favourable position than Liverpool in the title race next season. For a winger who has regularly won domestic league titles and international trophies with the Paris club, Arsenal's sporting project may appear more attractive.

Nevertheless, the expert did not completely rule out Liverpool's chances. The final decision will depend not only on the trophies that can be won immediately, but also on Bradley Barcola's vision for his long-term future.

Bradley BarcolaArsenalLiverpoolParis Saint-GermainPremier League
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