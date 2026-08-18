Xiaomi Ends Updates for Popular Smartphones

Xiaomi has officially updated its list of devices that no longer receive software support. According to Ixbt.com, firmware and security patches for several popular smartphone models have stopped being released as of August 17 this year. This change may affect users’ everyday security and the future performance of their devices. Ixbt.com reports this.

The restriction affects a total of six models under the Xiaomi and Redmi brands. As a result, owners of these smartphones will no longer receive new operating system versions and features. Nevertheless, the end of full support does not mean that the devices will stop working immediately.

Which models have lost support?

According to changes made to the company’s official database, a list has been compiled of devices that will no longer receive software updates. The list mainly includes popular gadgets from the mid-range and entry-level segments, some of which were released relatively recently.

The devices removed from the update list include:

Redmi 12 5G

Xiaomi 12 Lite

Xiaomi 12S Pro

Redmi Note 12R

Owners of these models can no longer receive system updates through official channels. Over time, this may lead to minor issues with the operation of some modern apps.

Security Issues and Exceptions

However, experts point out that the official end of software support does not mean users will be left alone to deal with problems. Under its policy, Xiaomi may release special fixes in exceptional cases if a critical vulnerability or security threat is discovered on a device.

Nevertheless, regular monthly or quarterly security patches will no longer be provided for these models. This is a natural process for aging gadgets in the technology market and requires companies to direct their resources toward newer generations of devices.