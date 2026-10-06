99 pieces of luggage left behind in Istanbul on the Istanbul–Fergana flight

99 pieces of luggage belonging to passengers on Centrum Air flight C6 316 from Istanbul to Fergana were left behind in Istanbul.

According to reports, operational restrictions were introduced during the loading of cargo onto the aircraft for the flight operated on October 4. The airline stated that the decision was made in accordance with flight safety requirements. As a result, some of the luggage was not loaded onto the plane.

Centrum Air apologized to passengers for the situation and announced that it is taking measures to deliver the left-behind luggage to Fergana as soon as possible.

According to preliminary information, the luggage is scheduled to be delivered to Fergana Airport on October 5 at 22:00. Passengers have been asked to keep their luggage tags and contact the Fergana Airport luggage department if necessary.

The airline stated that work is underway to deliver the stranded luggage.