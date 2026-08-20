Juventus Preparing to Sell Jonathan David

·14·Sport
Juventus Preparing to Sell Jonathan David

Turin-based Juventus have placed striker Jonathan David on the transfer list and plan to make a financial profit from his sale. The Canadian forward has become surplus to the club's requirements because he does not fit head coach Luciano Spalletti's plans. Goal.com reports.

David's annual salary is reportedly €6 million, and he currently remains an expensive reserve player. The forward's performances last season fell short of expectations, forcing the club's management to search for a new striker.

Transfer Terms and Financial Situation

The Turin club are demanding €30 million for the player, although a reduction to €20–25 million has not been ruled out. The club are also willing to consider a loan deal.

David's current contract with Juventus runs until 2030. If he enjoys a successful loan spell, completing his transfer by 2027 could also be in the club's interests.

There is overseas interest in the player, with clubs from Türkiye, France and England showing interest in his services.

International Interest and Prospects

  • France's Paris FC and PSG have shown interest
  • England's Aston Villa are among the contenders
  • Clubs from Türkiye are also interested
No official or concrete offer has yet arrived for the Turin club. Nevertheless, David's departure would give Juventus the financial flexibility to sign a new striker who meets Spalletti's requirements.

JuventusJonathan DavidTransfersSerie AFootball
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