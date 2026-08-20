Juventus Exploring Emerson Palmieri Option to Strengthen Squad

Italian club Juventus are actively working in the transfer market to strengthen their wing-back options. The Turin side are focusing on experienced Marseille defender Emerson Palmieri, with initial contact between the parties already established. GOAL.com reported this. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

The 32-year-old, who won the 2021 European Championship with Italy, could expand the team’s options on the left flank. Juventus currently have Andrea Cambiaso and Zeki Çelik available in this position, but the coaching staff are also considering additional alternatives.

Talks with Marseille and the Di Gregorio situation

As the Turin club have spent more than €100 million during the summer transfer window, they are looking for a cheaper, versatile player for the left flank who would not require a major investment. For this reason, Marseille’s Emerson Palmieri is viewed as a suitable candidate. The French club are keen to reduce their wage bill and are ready to let him leave if a good offer arrives.

Talks between the two clubs are not limited to Emerson Palmieri. According to the source, the possible transfer of goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio to France is also being discussed. After Guglielmo Vicario arrived from Tottenham, Di Gregorio, unwilling to remain on the bench, is considering the possibility of playing at the Velodrome and has rejected Monza’s offer.

Alternative options

At this stage, negotiations remain in the early phase and no agreement has been reached. It should be noted that a loan swap deal may require Emerson Palmieri to extend his contract with Marseille.

Juventus’ management are not limiting themselves to a single candidate. The Turin club are also carefully examining other player options during the remaining time of the transfer window.